THE ABANDON Trailer Exclusive: Jason Sutterlund's Thriller to Close Mammoth FF 2022

U.S. soldier, Miles Willis, is shot and wounded during an intense firefight in Iraq. As he tries to radio for help, a sudden blinding light surrounds him, and he awakens to find himself trapped in a strange, colorless cube with nothing inside but his own combat gear. As time passes, the cube begins to change: fluctuating extreme temperatures, random shifts of gravity, and strange writing appearing on the walls. His only communication is with one person -- a mystery woman who calls him on his satellite phone, claiming to be trapped in a similar space. As the clock ticks, the two of them must figure out who has them, why they were taken, and how to escape.

Screen Anarchy has your exclusive first look at the trailer for Jason Satterlund's sci-fi thriller, The Abandon. It looks cool, with all the effects for the different varaiances Willis will find himself in. Is it aliens? We will just have to wait and see, won't we.

The Abandon will have its World Premiere, in competition, as the closing night film at the 2022 Mammoth Film Festival.

You will also find a gallery of images below as well.