TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE: Trailer Debuts For Netflix's Take on The Horror Franchise

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Hey. Netflix has debuted the trailer for their Texas Chainsaw Massacre film today. Check it out below.

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

We're sure that things are going to be said about this new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film coming to the streamer on February 18, 2022. Yes, the return of Sally Hardesty mirrors that of the return of Laurie Strode. Rather than bemoan that it's been done already perhaps we could just be cool with these returns of original survivor girls.

That opening shot of Leatherface popping up in the field of sunflowers is pretty cool, along with him standing in the ally in the rain as the bus rolls by and holding up the face to the Sun. You don't have Netflix backing you and it not look good.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the sophomore feature film of cinematographer David Blue Garcia and was written by first-timer Chris Thomas Devlin. His screenplay is based off a story by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues who brought us the latest Evil Dead and the Don't Breathe films. So that's something. People liked those.

Golly, that violence though. That's why everyone will watch it in the first place. We'll see how the story and screenplay hold up against it. The cast includes Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, with Olwen Fouéré, with Jacob Latimore, and Alice Krige.