HOTEL POSEIDON Trailer and Clip, Now Playing on Arrow Video Player

David reluctantly pretends to be the manager of Hotel Poseidon, where fungus covers the walls and comments such as “faded glory” and “has seen better times” completely fall short to describe this establishment. He wanders the corridors of his personal Overlook Hotel like a zombie, being a passive spectator to what happens around him. Whether it’s clients without cash, his mother castrating him with her sharp tongue or the recently deceased aunt in the hallway whose pension kept the place going. David will gradually lose his balance and tumble into a waking nightmare, in which his hotel is transformed into an existential purgatory. With inner demons on the booze, lustful creatures tempting his lonely soul to sin and a big plunge into the proverbial metaphysical shithole, David can expect some strong comments on Trip Advisor.

Hotel Poseidon, on the The new year kicked off with the release of Stefan Lernous' debut film,, on the Arrow Player . Arrow have released a trailer and clip from the film, which you will find below. Looks weird and amazing.

When you have a chance you may read Josh's review here , or, just look for not one but two pull quotes in the trailer below. He liked it so much he got quoted twice!