Arrow Video in February Features LAGUNA AVE, THE SLEEPER MUST AWAKEN And Gareth Evans Selects

Between celebrating the many things that February has to offer make the most of your down time and check out what Arrow has to offer on their video player.

Next month's highlights include David Buchanan's surrealist Laguna Ave and Daniel Griffith's documentary, The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a new film devoted to the making of David Lynch's 1984 film.

Cult titles coming next month included the always popular Turkey Shoot from Brian Trenchard-Smith. Things get evocative with the thrillers Angel and Avenging Angel. Some of Japan's best and most unconvential titles - Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Burst City and Dead of Alive: Final - are coming next month.

Lastly, one of our favorite directors of dynamic action and chaos, Gareth Evans, is curating a program of his own favorite films from the Arrow archives: A Snake of June, Dark Water, Versus, Audition, and The Ballad of Narayama.

If you're not signed up on the Arrow Video Player you're missing out on one of the best bang for your buck streaming services out there.