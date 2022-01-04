ARE YOU LONESOME TONIGHT? Trailer Asks the Right, Troubling Question

Heading for release in Asia on January 20, a new trailer for Are You Lonesome Tonight? (original title: Re dai wang shi) paints a properly bleak and moody atmosphere for a Chinese film described as a crime thriller.

Directed by Shipei Wen, making his feature debut, the film stars Eddie Peng, Shipei Wen and Sylvia Chang. The official synopsis lays out the story:

"On a dark night, Xueming hits a pedestrian with his car and flees the scene. Desperate to escape his feelings of guilt, he decides to approach the dead man's wife, Mrs Liang.

"Meanwhile, the body is discovered - riddled with bullets. Chen, the detective in charge of the investigation, becomes obsessed with the case. Years later, all three remain caught in a tangled web of memories and lies, desperately searching for a truth that refuses to be revealed."

The film screened at multiple major festivals last year: Cannes, Melbourne, Jerusalem, Toronto, San Sebastian, and Busan. I love the color palette in the trailer; the uneasy mood seeps out of the images. Check out the trailer below and see what you think.