THEY LIVE IN THE GREY: Shudder Acquires Vang Brothers' Supernatural Horror

While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker discovers that the family is being tormented by a supernatural entity. In order to save the parents from losing the custody of their child, she must confront her own fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

If you are a fan of the the Vang brothers' debut film Bedeviled we have good news for you. Burlee and Abel, are currently in post on their follow up feature horror film, They Live in the Grey. Shudder has acquired the worldwide rights for the upcoming supernatural horror flick. They plan to stream They Live in the Grey in all their territories (NA/UK/IRE/AUS/NZ) and hand over international sales to Vertical Entertainement. Vertical will represent sales at the upcoming AFM.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired worldwide rights to supernatural feature They Live in The Grey. The Shudder Original Film, which is written and directed by Burlee and Abel Vang (Bedeviled), is set to release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in early 2022. Vertical Entertainment will be handling international sales for remaining territories at the upcoming American Film Market.

“The Vang Brothers have crafted a stylish, scary chiller, easily one of the year's most frightening films, led by a gripping central performance from Michelle Krusiec as Claire. We’re thrilled to invite Shudder members to see through Claire’s eyes and peer into that fascinating and haunting space between life and death,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder.

“Most horror films with Asian leads are foreign films. We’re proud and excited to tell an Asian-American horror story – something you don’t often see,” said the Vang Brothers. “We can’t imagine a better partner than Shudder to help us bring this Asian-American narrative to the horror genre.”

In They Live in The Grey, Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood), plays Claire who, while investigating a child abuse case, discovers that the family is being tormented by a supernatural entity. In order to save the family, she must confront her own fears and use her emerging clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

They Live in The Grey is a Standoff Pictures Production in association with Whiskey Stream Films. The film is produced by Stephen Stanley and The Vang Brothers and features performances by Ken Kirby (Good Trouble), Ellen Wroe (For All Mankind), and Madelyn Grace (Don’t Breath 2).

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.