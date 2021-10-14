Two Coffin Joe Reboots Are Coming!

Well holy cow, this is some great news to read today. ScreenDaily is reporting that our friends at One Eyed Films ( Vampus Horror Tales ) have signed remake deals for two new Coffin Joe films.

One will be made in the U.S. with those fine lads at SpectreVision but it's the one that is happening in Mexico that has me particularly chuffed to learn about.

Coffin Joe, the horror character created by late Brazilian filmmaker Jose Mojica Marins, is to return to screens through two separate film projects – one English-langugage from the US, the other Spanish-language from Mexico. SpectreVision, the US genre production outfit founded by Elijah Wood with directors Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller, has signed an option for an English-language reboot of the character. One Eyed has also set a Spanish-language feature, which is at script stage, written by Mexican filmmakers Lex Ortega and Adrian Garcia Bogliano (Here Comes The Devil). Ortega will direct the film, which will reimagine a Mexican history for the character.

Yes. If anyone in Mexico - ANYONE! - was born to direct a Coffin Joe type of horror film it's Ortega. I'm almost scared to see what he and Adrian come up with.

And the good news just keeps on coming. According to the article One Eyed Films have also signed a deal with Arrow to let them handle their catalogue of restored Coffin Joe films.