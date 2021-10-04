THE LAST RITE: Trailer Exclusive For Indie Exorcist Horror

Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls prey to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing exorcist-horror The Last Rite On-Demand and Digital on November 26th. Today we have your first look at the trailer, including a wink to the mother of all exorcism horror flicks, for the indie horror from director Leroy Kincaide.

Check it out, along with a selection of stills, down below the acquisition announcement.