THE LAST RITE: Trailer Exclusive For Indie Exorcist Horror
Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls prey to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.
Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing exorcist-horror The Last Rite On-Demand and Digital on November 26th. Today we have your first look at the trailer, including a wink to the mother of all exorcism horror flicks, for the indie horror from director Leroy Kincaide.
Check it out, along with a selection of stills, down below the acquisition announcement.
Samuel Goldwyn Films announced (today) that the company has acquired U.S. rights to Leroy Kincaide’s THE LAST RITE. The film stars Bethan Waller (Red Bird), Johnny Fleming (Soho), Kit Smith (Echoes), Tara Hoyos – Martinez (Trust), Ian Macnaughton (Monty Python’s Flying Circus), David Kerr (The Crown), Deborah Blake (Billionaire Boy).Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls prey to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help.With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.“I feel incredibly excited and thrilled to have my debut feature film find its home with the prestigious Samuel Goldwin Films. After all the blood & sweat equity that has gone into making The Last Rite possible, it feels great that the American audience will soon be able to watch my tale of a supernatural horror,” says Leroy Kincaide.THE LAST RITE was written and directed by Leroy Kincaide. The film was produced by Chloe Chudasama, and Leroy Kincaide.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.