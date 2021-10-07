Screamfest 2021: A Bruce Campbell Double Bill of EVIL DEAD 2 And ARMY OF DARKNESS W/ a Q&A!

This is one of those holy shit kind of moments in fandom. Screamfest announced yesterday that they will screen arguably two of the best horror comedies of all time, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness.

On top of that the star of those films and a horror icon because of them, Bruce Campbell, will take part in a Q&A between screenings. Tickets are probably sold out, sorry for the late notice, but you should check here just in case.

Oh. And there's a special outdoor screening of The Lost Boys blah blah blah one of the best vampire flicks of all time blah blah blah. I kid I kid. The Lost Boys is amazing too.

But (waves hands) Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness on the same night!!!