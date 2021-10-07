Screamfest 2021: A Bruce Campbell Double Bill of EVIL DEAD 2 And ARMY OF DARKNESS W/ a Q&A!
This is one of those holy shit kind of moments in fandom. Screamfest announced yesterday that they will screen arguably two of the best horror comedies of all time, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness.
On top of that the star of those films and a horror icon because of them, Bruce Campbell, will take part in a Q&A between screenings. Tickets are probably sold out, sorry for the late notice, but you should check here just in case.
Oh. And there's a special outdoor screening of The Lost Boys blah blah blah one of the best vampire flicks of all time blah blah blah. I kid I kid. The Lost Boys is amazing too.
But (waves hands) Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness on the same night!!!
SCREAMFEST® HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES BRUCE CAMPBELL DOUBLE FEATUREEVIL DEAD 2 and ARMY OF DARKNESS to screen at the festival with Q&A from Campbell in between films.Screamfest® Horror Film Festival, the longest-running horror film festival in the United States, today announced additional programming for its 21st edition. On Sunday, October 17th, audiences can experience a one-of-a-kind double feature of horror classics EVIL DEAD 2 and ARMY OF DARKNESS with a Q&A with star Bruce Campbell. The screenings will begin at 7:00pm at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters.A producer, director, and star, Campbell is no stranger to the art of filmmaking, getting his start in 1979 with the first The Evil Dead film which he co-executive produced. Working alongside his Detroit friends Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Campbell brought the second and third films of the trilogy - EVIL DEAD 2 and ARMY OF DARKNESS - to life, completing 12 years of work on the cult favorite. More than two decades after the release of ARMY OF DARKNESS (1992), Bruce returned to his most iconic role for ASH VS EVIL DEAD (2015), the highly-anticipated series premiering on the Starz network on Halloween in 2015.In addition to the double bill, Screamfest is also pleased to feature a special screening of THE LOST BOYS on October 18th at 7:30pm at the Cinelounge® Outdoors Cinema (1625 N. Las Palmas Avenue). Directed by Joel Schumacher, this classic follows teenage brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) as they move with their mother (Dianne Wiest) to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward (Corey Feldman) and Alan (Jamison Newlander), the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star (Jami Gertz) -- who turns out to be in thrall to David (Kiefer Sutherland), leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.Running October 12th through 21st at the TCL Chinese Theater, Screamfest® welcomes audiences back to the big screen for a collective experience they won’t soon forget. Tickets can be purchased here: https://screamfestla.com/For more information or the latest news, visit screamfestla.com
