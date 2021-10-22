Sanfic-Morbido Lab 2021: 5 Chilean Premieres Added to This Year's Production Lab

Yesterday Variety was the first to announce this year's lineup for Sanfic-Morbido Lab, the collaboration between Sanfic and Grupo Morbido to further genre cinema in Chile and South America.

The six selected projects will spend three days with Grupo Morbido's Pablo Guisa learning about development, promotion and exhibition. There they will be prepped to pitch in front of industry guests and experts at Sanfic Industria. They will also receive feedback from our friend, Adrian Garcia Bogliano.

In addition to the lab there will also be a series of public screenings for other genre films from around the world. They will be presented under the label Morbido Fest at Sanfic. These will be the Chilean premieres for each of the five features and will play between November 1st and 5th.

Phil Tippet’s Mad God, the Chilean anthology film Apps, Jimena Monteoliva’s Bievenidos al Infierno, Daniel de la Vega’s On the 3rd Day, both films I've reviewed this year, and Mario Muñoz’s Los Minutos Negros from Mexico have the distinction of being those five films.

There is more about each of the Lab selections in the excerpts below. The poster was designed by Chilean-Ecuadorian artist Alberto Montt.