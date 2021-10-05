ROW 19: Well GO USA Boards Russian Airborn Horror Thriller

A young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter are on an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare.

Airborn thriller Row 19 is coming to North America to remind us that there are still scarier things on flights than the rise of incidents of beligerant, drunken, self-entitled a-holes.

Russian distributor Central Partnership announced yesterday that Well GO USA acquired North American rights for the thriller Row 19 from director Alexander Babaev. Row 19 opens in Russia on November 11th; no word from Well GO USA what their plans are yet.

The film will also travel to Latin America, Middle East, South Korea and Italy

Major Russian distributor Central Partnership (a part of Gazprom-Media) announces a bunch of global deals for the Russian thriller “Row 19”. The title has been picked up by Well Go USA for the US and Canada. It has also been acquired for Latin America by BF Distribution, for Middle East countries by Phars Filmco Motion Pictures, as well as for South Korea by Cinema Black and Italy by Minerva Pictures.

The film by Alexander Babaev will premiere in Russia on 11th of November this year. The story centers on a young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter who are on an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare. The producers of the film include Vadim Vereschagin (“Billion”, “Text”, “Son of a Rich”), Rafael Minasbekyan (“Furious”, “Frontier”, “Mermaid: Lake of the dead”), Dzhanik Fayziev (“Furious”, “Frontier”, “Mermaid: Lake of the dead”), Paul Heth, Michael Schlicht and Roman Stolyarsky.

“ROW 19 is a spine-tingling new entry to the genre that will prove quite capable of keeping audiences around the world at the edge of their seats, and we’re thrilled to team up with Central Partnership to bring the film to horror fans throughout North America,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA.

“ROW 19 is a high-quality genre film, which keeps the viewer glued to the screen until the end. It will be equally spine-chilling and entertaining for audiences in any country, and we expect more global deals by the end of the year”, adds Vadim Vereschagin, producer, CEO of Central Partnership.