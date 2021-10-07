IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS: PART III Trailer: Final Installment in 80s Horror Super Doc Series

All good things must come to an end and the fabulous super documentary horror series, In Search of Darkness from CREATORVC and director David Weiner, is no exception. Fans can preserve the legacy by pre-ordering their copy of the last installment in the franchise at the film’s website.

Weiner’s exploration of the golden age of chillers offers four plus hours of deeper cuts that shine the spotlight on hidden genre gems of the 1980s. This particular incarnation in the super doc saga focuses on those straight to VHS flicks that bring back fond memories of spending Friday nights at the local video store.

If you love practical effects, gore and inventive kills, then this last chapter in the In Search of Darkness trilogy is for you. The best part: viewers get to decide the content! This unprecedented strategy gives audience members the power to choose what movies they want to see.

Backers of this unique project will also have access to the following perks, per the official announcement:

In Search of Darkness: Part III features returning cast members Robert Englund, Linnea Quigley, Tom Savini, Cassandra Peterson, Lloyd Kaufman, Kane Hodder, Bill Moseley, Geretta Geretta, Doug Bradley and John Carpenter. Also scheduled to appear: Adrienne Barbeau, Dee Wallace, Julie Brown and Gene Simmons.

Limited time flash sale packages are available now through midnight on October 31. Estimated shipping of merchandise is slated for December 2022. Watch the trailer below.