GREAT WHITE to Premiere on Shudder on November 18th

In GREAT WHITE , a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.

Shudder has announced that they will be the only subscription service in the U.S. and Canada to stream Martin Wilson's Great White. Great White will premiere on Shudder on November 18th. We've included the trailer below the announcement.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that GREAT WHITE will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on Thursday, November 18, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S. and Canada.

GREAT WHITE stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD, “30 Rock”), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (“Neighbours”), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, “The Dead Lands”). Written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed), the film was featured directorial debut of Martin Wilson.