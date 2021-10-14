APEX Trailer: Neal McDonough And Bruce Willis Talk Tough And Blow Stuff Up

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

Edward Drake's sci-fi action flick Apex is coming to cinemas, On Demand and digital on November 12th. The official trailer and poster were released today. The trailer is pretty much what you would expect from an indie sci-fi actioner. And this is what we have come to expect from Drake's leads, Neal McDonough and Bruce Willis, lots of tough talk and blowing shit up.

Here's the trailer.