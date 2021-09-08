Watch Now: WHEN DEMONS DIE Plays Hide-and-Seek With the Monsters

It’s traveled a long road towards its online premiere, but Daniel Rübesam’s When Demons Die is finally available to audiences across the world.

An atmospheric production that benefits from great lighting and sound design, Rübesam’s graduation film from the Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg takes its time to coil its way around the viewer, confidently toying with our expectations before pulling the rug out from under us.

Read on for the official synopsis and be sure to watch When Demons Die below:

8-year old Joshua has never left his home for dangerous creatures live outside their isolated farmhouse - the Gorgers. But when his father Aaron mysteriously disappears Joshua is forced to go outside. A decision that will change his life forever for something is closing in on the little boy. Fast.