THE GIRL IN THE WOODS Trailer: Some Doors Should Never Be Opened

Peacock has a new series on tap, just in time for Halloween season.

The Girl in the Woods is based on two Crypt TV short films (The Door in the Woods, The Girl in the Woods). This supernatural drama tells the spooky tale of a mysterious portal in the forest that leads to another dimension, filled with horrifying monsters and otherworldly creatures.

The story revolves around a teenager named Carrie (Stefanie Scott). For most of her life, she was a member of a cult of sentinels that guarded the doorway in the woods. They were tasked with keeping the beasts at bay so that they could remain forever imprisoned in their realm. Somehow, the evil forces managed to break through the entry way resulting in a horrendous massacre that took the lives of everyone in the community that Carrie loved.

Alone and on the run, tormented by personal demons, Carrie finds companionship in fellow teens, Nolan (Misha Osherovich) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant). Together, they embark on a journey to learn how to defend themselves against the terrifying entities.

The Girl in the Woods also stars Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond and Leonard Roberts. Crypt TV is producing the venture with CEO Jack Davis and COO Darren Brandl serving as executive producers.

Actress Krysten Ritter, who is known for her portrayal of Jessica Jones, directed the first four episodes and also serves as a co-executive producer. A very important distinction that sets this Peacock series apart is that it is written entirely by women, with Jane Casey Modderno at the helm.

Director Jacob Chase is behind the camera for the last four episodes. He is also a producer, along with writer Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller. Look for The Girl in the Woods to premiere on Thursday, October 21. All eight episodes are expected to drop at once.

For more information, visit the official Peacock site.