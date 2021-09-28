Terror on Tubi: Celebrate the Spookiest Season of the Year with Fox Entertainment's Free Streaming Service

It’s that time of year when the air becomes chilly and pumpkin spice is everywhere. This is a sure sign that Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate this spooky holiday than curling up with your favorite candy and watching a horror movie or two?

Tubi, Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service has you covered. For the entire month of October, genre fans will be able to choose from more than 5,000 titles in the network’s catalogue. There’s something for everyone. If you fancy Tim Burton, check out his version of the hit Broadway play, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring his frequent muse, Johnny Depp.

For lovers of 1970’s gritty exploitation flicks, the original cult classic, I Spit on Your Grave and its sequel, I Spit on Your Grave 2 are available for viewing. Maybe you have a thing for a certain nobleman from Transylvania? Have no fear, Tubi has the original Bela Lugosi version of Dracula and for those individuals that enjoy a good horror parody, Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Kristy Swanson and Rutger Hauer is guaranteed to bring the chills and the laughter.

Here are some additional ghoulish selections from Tubi’s library of terror to whet your appetite:

Life After Beth

Astral

Bones

Captivity

The Reaping

Virus

The Awakening

Wer

P2

Rest Stop

Rest Stop: Don’t Look Back

Curve

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Fog (1980)

(1980) The Mummy (1932)

(1932) Snow White: A Tale of Terror

Perhaps you are in the mood to sample some original fare. You’re in luck because Tubi has four new series in the works.

Meet, Marry, Murder (October 6): A 13-part true crime series hosted and executive-produced by actress Michelle Trachtenberg ( Gossip Girl ), explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners, and features interviews with witnesses to discuss the tragic unions. The series is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn.

(October 6): A 13-part true crime series hosted and executive-produced by actress Michelle Trachtenberg ( ), explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners, and features interviews with witnesses to discuss the tragic unions. The series is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn. Famously Haunted: Amityville (October 15): When infamous Amityville killer Ronnie DeFeo died behind bars this year, social media blew up with a new wave of armchair detectives and paranormal experts obsessed with the real-life horror story that shattered this sleepy Long Island village nearly 50 years ago. Now, just in time for Halloween, FOX Alternative Entertainment’s series will provide a fresh look at how six shocking murders spawned one of the most terrifying ghost stories in American history.

(October 15): When infamous Amityville killer Ronnie DeFeo died behind bars this year, social media blew up with a new wave of armchair detectives and paranormal experts obsessed with the real-life horror story that shattered this sleepy Long Island village nearly 50 years ago. Now, just in time for Halloween, FOX Alternative Entertainment’s series will provide a fresh look at how six shocking murders spawned one of the most terrifying ghost stories in American history. Celebrity Exorcism (October 22): This FOX Alternative Entertainment production stars Jodie Sweetin ( Full House ), Shar Jackson ( Moesha ) and Metta World Peace (NBA Champion and All-Star). With the help of an acclaimed exorcist, these brave celebrities enroll in a paranormal boot camp like we've never seen before - journeying to exorcise an iconic haunted location... Do you dare to join them?

(October 22): This FOX Alternative Entertainment production stars Jodie Sweetin ( ), Shar Jackson ( ) and Metta World Peace (NBA Champion and All-Star). With the help of an acclaimed exorcist, these brave celebrities enroll in a paranormal boot camp like we've never seen before - journeying to exorcise an iconic haunted location... Do you dare to join them? Harland Manor (October 29): Directed by Steven R. Monroe (The Exorcism of Molly Hartley, I Spit on Your Grave) and co-written by Monroe and John Thaddeus (Sea of Love), Harland Manor stars Camille Sullivan (Intelligence), Summer H. Howell (Cult of Chucky), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias) and Josh Strait (The Ice Road) as a team of paranormal investigators who document the haunted Harland Manor, only to find themselves hunted by the malevolent ghosts that still dwell there. Harland Manor is produced by Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead, Jeepers Creepers 3) and Eric Scott Woods (Creepshow, Toys of Terror) from Cartel.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on their website.