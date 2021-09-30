Santiago Horror 2021: THE DAY OF THE BEAST And NOCTURNA SIDE A Lead Online Edition Next Week

We are coming up on the next edition of the Santiago Horror Film Festival next week. Free for all of Chile, the event goes digital one more time (please, only once more) and horror fans can tune into the festival's program on the Ondamedia platforms.

There is a wide array of programming for horror fans to choose from. I was on the jury for the international short films so I can say that I know how good that program was. We are also happy to be media partners for this burgeoning festival and wish them the best moving forward.

When it comes to features there are a couple standouts. You can never go wrong with classic Álex de la Iglesia in The Day of the Beast. Then there is one of my personal faves this year, Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night.

Here is the complete list of feature films playing at the festival. The festival opening announcement follows that rather terrific festival poster.

The Devil's Tail (AR/NZ)

Herederos de la Bestia (The Day of the Beast) (ES)

O Cemitério das Almas Perdidas (The Cemetary of Lost Souls) (BR)

As Almas Que Dançam no Escuro (Souls Dancing in the Dark) (BR)

Horrible Movie: A brief history of Russian trash horror cinema (RU)

Nocturna Lado A: La noche del hombre grande (Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night) (AR)

Night Caller (US)

Jacinto (ES)

Dark Web (AR/NZ)

Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes (DE)

Trans (KR)

Cinema Psycho (CL)

El Amigo Visible (AR)

Lair (GB)

Leni (AR)