Santiago Horror 2021: THE DAY OF THE BEAST And NOCTURNA SIDE A Lead Online Edition Next Week
We are coming up on the next edition of the Santiago Horror Film Festival next week. Free for all of Chile, the event goes digital one more time (please, only once more) and horror fans can tune into the festival's program on the Ondamedia platforms.
There is a wide array of programming for horror fans to choose from. I was on the jury for the international short films so I can say that I know how good that program was. We are also happy to be media partners for this burgeoning festival and wish them the best moving forward.
When it comes to features there are a couple standouts. You can never go wrong with classic Álex de la Iglesia in The Day of the Beast. Then there is one of my personal faves this year, Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night.
Here is the complete list of feature films playing at the festival. The festival opening announcement follows that rather terrific festival poster.
The Devil's Tail (AR/NZ)
Herederos de la Bestia (The Day of the Beast) (ES)
O Cemitério das Almas Perdidas (The Cemetary of Lost Souls) (BR)
As Almas Que Dançam no Escuro (Souls Dancing in the Dark) (BR)
Horrible Movie: A brief history of Russian trash horror cinema (RU)
Nocturna Lado A: La noche del hombre grande (Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night) (AR)
Night Caller (US)
Jacinto (ES)
Dark Web (AR/NZ)
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes (DE)
Trans (KR)
Cinema Psycho (CL)
El Amigo Visible (AR)
Lair (GB)
Leni (AR)
Santiago Horror 100% digital, 100% free for all of Chile in OctoberIt will not matter that it is spring: in October, the blood will freeze in the veins of Chileans. Because from October 4 to 9, the “Santiago Horror Film Festival (SHFF)” will take place, an event that seeks to bring together the best of fantasy and horror films, nationally and internationally.The fourth version of the Santiago Horror Film Festival (SFHH), which will be held digitally and for free from October 4 to 9 on the ONDAMEDIA platforms, will feature national and international works, highlighting 25 world premieres, 22 Latin American and 20 national within its extensive programming.SHFF will have national and international competitions for Feature Films, Short Films and Video Clips, debuting this year the Animation Competition section and the Documentary Film Festival.In this installment, SHFF will feature a careful selection of audiovisual works from all continents, seeking to bring viewers closer to new fantastic film productions, and to new views on genre cinema, including a range of works that have yet to be seen, have released commercially.But this does not end here. During the days of the Festival, various activities such as talks and workshops around cinema will be held, highlighting three literary launches and international talks such as that of "Maestros del Horror Latinoamérica II" where references from Latin American cinema will be brought together in a single space by the Argentine director Hernán Moyano.Continuing the tradition of recognition of our Spanish-American directors, this year the award goes to the Brazilian Rodrigo Aragão, a benchmark of Latin American independent cinema with more than 20 years of experience, where he has stood out in the fantasy genre with films such as Mar Negro; As Black Fables; A Mata Negra and “O Cemitério das Almas Perdidas” film that will be part of the SHFF 2021 program.Another of the innovative characteristics of SHFF is to ally each year with other international festivals to bring the best of its cinema and idiosyncrasies to the public in Chile through special exhibitions. This year CINEFANTASY will join us, a Brazilian festival that this September commemorated his 12 years of life.We also highlight the participation of illustrious and brilliant guests in the role of international and national juries from the most diverse disciplines around cinema, such as the Spanish director and actress Silvia Conesa; the programming director of the Brussels Fantasy Film Festival BIFFF, Romain Roll; award-winning Mexican screenwriter Sandra Becerril; Gabriela Sandoval, producer and director of Storyboard Media and founder of SANFIC; Ian Goldschmied, director and founder of ONDAMEDIA, the Chilean cinema digital platform of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage; the prominent face of TV Jaime Coloma; among other notorious personalities of cinema, culture and the arts of Chile and abroad.You already know, if yours are the movies that make your hair stand on end and those that transport you to fantastic worlds, the unmissable appointment will be from October 4 to 9 on the ONDAMEDIA platforms and on our website WWW.SANTIAGO HORROR.COM
