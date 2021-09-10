OUIJA JAPAN Exclusive Clip: He knows nothing, that's convenient.

Here's something for all you fans of Japanese indpendant horror cinema. Leomark Studios and TokyoSHOCK Japan are releasing Masaya Kato's horror flick Ouija Japan, touted as a mix between Ouija horror flicks and Battle Royale, on Amazon Prime on October 1st.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, more or less just to let you know that Ouija Japan exists and it is something that you might be interested in. What is interesting to us is that in the clip the housewives are brandishing frying pans and if you see in the trailer as well their brandishing swords. We don't know what is worse. The quick death by sword or death by skillet.

This is a thing that exists.