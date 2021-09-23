MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION Trailer: The Muppets Halloween Special Screams on October 8th

In "Muppets Haunted Mansion" the Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Halloween is a great time for families. Before the boom boom times you could count on seeing parents taking their decked out rapscallions from door to door, fearing the impending sugar high that would follow.

Regardless of how you're going to spend that night, the build up to it can be just as important. It is the month of concentrated horror-day themed programming. So why not make room for Muppet Haunted Mansion, The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. Can you believe that? First ever?

The trailer arrived today, check it out below and look for it on Disney+ on October 8th!