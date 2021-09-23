MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION Trailer: The Muppets Halloween Special Screams on October 8th
In "Muppets Haunted Mansion" the Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.
Halloween is a great time for families. Before the boom boom times you could count on seeing parents taking their decked out rapscallions from door to door, fearing the impending sugar high that would follow.
Regardless of how you're going to spend that night, the build up to it can be just as important. It is the month of concentrated horror-day themed programming. So why not make room for Muppet Haunted Mansion, The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. Can you believe that? First ever?
The trailer arrived today, check it out below and look for it on Disney+ on October 8th!
IT'S TIME TO FRIGHT THE FRIGHTS IN THE NEW "MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION" TRAILER, STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ OCTOBER 8The New Disney+ Halloween Special from The Muppets Studio Stars Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson, Alongside Fan-Favourite MuppetsToday, Disney+ released the trailer for The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special "Muppets Haunted Mansion," which premieres Friday, October 8, exclusively on Disney+. Starring in the special alongside fan-favorite Muppets, are Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride)."Muppets Haunted Mansion" will also feature special appearances from Chrissy Metz (as Harriet), Alfonso Ribeiro (as Fred), Edward Asner (as Claude), Jeannie Mai (as Maude), Danny Trejo (as Huet), Sasheer Zamata (as Mary), Craig Robinson (as Bust), Skai Jackson (as Bust), Pat Sajak (as Bust), Geoff Keighley (as Bust), Justina Machado (as Bust), John Stamos (as Himself) and Kim Irvine (as Haunted Mansion Maid).The "Muppets Haunted Mansion" EP will be set for release on Friday, October 8 from Walt Disney Records and will include three new original songs titled "Rest in Peace," "Life Hereafter" and "Tie the Knot Tango," plus a cover of "Dancing in the Moonlight."
