MIDNIGHT MASS Official Trailer: Religious Fervor Grips a Small Town in New Series From Mike Flanagan

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?

It should just be enough to say, hey, Midnight Mass is the new series from Mike Flanagan and we wouldn't have to say anything else. Except for small details like it's coming to Netflix on September 24th. That it stars Flanagan regulars like Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas. Never mind that it looks like it is going to have its share of scares and unsettling moments from a contemporary leader of mood and atmosphere. Yeah, you could say we were already on board before we saw the official trailer today.