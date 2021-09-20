INFECTION: Venezuelan Horror Coming to UK DVD and Digital in October

When an outbreak of a new virus mutation turns the population into blood thirsty crazies, a young doctor is separated from his son. Navigating his way through the plague-infested streets and marauder-filled countryside, he must use every resource to find his only child and discover a cure for the deadly disease.

Flavio Pedota's award winning horror flick Infection is coming to DVD and Digital in the UK and Ireland on October 18th, from genre house Danse Macabre. We caught the horror film shortly after it played at Morbido back in 2019. While it largely played by the rules of the genre its condemnation of the political regime in Pedota's native Venezuala was unmistakable. We haven't spoken to Pedota in some time but in the moment it caused him to leave the country for fear of retaliation.

The full press release follows with a trailer in tow. Check it out.