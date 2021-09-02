GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Announces Monster List of Cast, Writers and Directors
While it could be set aside as nothing more than your usual announcement of cast, writers and directors this is the Guillermo Del Toro that we're talking about. Netflix has just announced a ginormous list of talent that the director has brought on board his anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. It is a much better title than the previously announced Guillermo del Toro Present 10 After Midnight. Seriously, this is going to raise the bar on horror anthology series across all streamers when it airs. Guaranteed.
It is also kind of hard to ignore a list of contributors that has the likes of Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali writing and directing episodes. The same with F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson and Peter Weller joining the cast in episodes. And finally having other directors like Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke and David S. Goyer on board.
Who hasn't Del Toro enlisted to help with the series? Whomever you think might be missing from this list may make it on the next round of announcements still to come. This is just the start!
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES ANNOUNCES FIRST SET OF CAST, ALONG WITH COLLECTION’S DIRECTORS and WRITERSF. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman and Peter Weller Join CastPanos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali Write and Direct Singular EpisodesAdditional Episode Directors Include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas!Additional Episode Writers Include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Mika WatkinsGUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES confirms the start of the Toronto-based production of the all-new, live-action genre-defining and chilling collection of distinct stories, coming soon to Netflix.In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro and executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.Confirmed episode cast, writers and directors are below:Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale)Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest; Homeland; Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire) and Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland; American Gods; Back To The Future; Willard; Charlie’s Angels) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum; Naked Lunch; Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-AhnMika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight); with cast to be announcedDavid Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal)Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch) with cast to be confirmed
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.