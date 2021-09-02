GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Announces Monster List of Cast, Writers and Directors

While it could be set aside as nothing more than your usual announcement of cast, writers and directors this is the Guillermo Del Toro that we're talking about. Netflix has just announced a ginormous list of talent that the director has brought on board his anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. It is a much better title than the previously announced Guillermo del Toro Present 10 After Midnight. Seriously, this is going to raise the bar on horror anthology series across all streamers when it airs. Guaranteed.

It is also kind of hard to ignore a list of contributors that has the likes of Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali writing and directing episodes. The same with F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson and Peter Weller joining the cast in episodes. And finally having other directors like Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke and David S. Goyer on board.

Who hasn't Del Toro enlisted to help with the series? Whomever you think might be missing from this list may make it on the next round of announcements still to come. This is just the start!