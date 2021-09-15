ELVIRA'S 40th ANNIVERSARY, VERY SCARY, VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL Debuts September 25th On Shudder

Horror icon Elvira is returning to the small screen to celebrate her 40th anniversary as the much beloved Mistress of the Dark, the horror hostess with the mostess. She is celebrating on Shudder with a movie marathon on September 25th!

The marathon will begin at 8pm EST on Shudder US and Canada, then it will be available on demand in all Shudder territories and AMC+ on the 27th. The lineup of films includes Elvira: MIstress of the Daek, House on Haunted Hill, The City of the Dead and Messiah of Evil.

Check out the promo below the announcement!