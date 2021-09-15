ELVIRA'S 40th ANNIVERSARY, VERY SCARY, VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL Debuts September 25th On Shudder
Horror icon Elvira is returning to the small screen to celebrate her 40th anniversary as the much beloved Mistress of the Dark, the horror hostess with the mostess. She is celebrating on Shudder with a movie marathon on September 25th!
The marathon will begin at 8pm EST on Shudder US and Canada, then it will be available on demand in all Shudder territories and AMC+ on the 27th. The lineup of films includes Elvira: MIstress of the Daek, House on Haunted Hill, The City of the Dead and Messiah of Evil.
Check out the promo below the announcement!
HORROR ICON ELVIRA MAKES LONG-AWAITED RETURN TO THE SMALL SCREEN WITH ELVIRA’S 40th ANNIVERSARY, VERY SCARY, VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL DEBUTING SEPTEMBER 25 ON SHUDDERA New Addition to Shudder’s “61 Days of Halloween” Lineup, the One-Night EventHosted by the One and Only Mistress of the Dark, Features a Four-Film Marathon, Including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, House on Haunted Hill, The City of the DeadShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, welcomes the beloved Halloween queen of camp Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) for a one-night movie marathon event, Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special. Joining Shudder’s annual “61 Days of Halloween” lineup, the special debuts Saturday, September 25 at 8pm ET in the US and Canada via the Shudder TV feed within the Shudder app and will also be released on demand to all Shudder platforms (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand) and AMC+ beginning Monday, September 27. Similar to the cult classic, late-night television series Elvira’s Movie Macabre, which debuted in 1981, Elvira will lend her own blend of witty commentary to a horror movie lineup that includes Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, House on Haunted Hill, The City of the Dead and Messiah of Evil.“It’s always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It’s going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don’t want to miss it,” said Elvira.“Elvira is a legend who’s been lighting up our screens and delighting fans for 40 years, and we’re honored to celebrate the ‘Queen of Halloween’s’ fantastic career milestone with her new ‘very special’ special, the perfect treat for Shudder members this Halloween season,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder.Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special includes the following films:Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark (1988)Upon arriving in a small town where she has inherited a rundown mansion, a famous horror hostess battles an evil uncle, and townspeople who want her burned at the stake.House On Haunted Hill (1959)William Castle's gimmick-laden horror thriller is a fairground fun house come to life. Vincent Price stars as a suave eccentric millionaire married to a beautiful and greedy gold digger. Together they are hosting a party in a sinister haunted house. Five guests are invited to spend the night and each will get $10,000--but only if they survive until morning. The doors are locked at midnight. Will you make it out alive?The City Of The Dead (1960)In this atmospheric classic, a professor (horror icon Christopher Lee) sends a student to Whitewood, Massachusetts, the site of 17th century witch burnings. Once there, she learns the satanic secrets that live on.Messiah Of Evil (1973)A young woman goes searching for her missing artist father. Her journey takes her to a strange Californian seaside town governed by a mysterious undead cult. William Huyck & Gloria Katz's hypnotic, unsettling independent horror is a must-see gem.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.