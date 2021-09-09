DEATH DROP GORGEOUS Red Band Trailer: The LGBTQ Thriller/Horror Comes Out Tomorrow
Wearing its indie heart on its glittered sleeve Death Drop Gorgeous, directed by Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe and Brandon Perras-Sanchez, will be available tomorrow on digital and in select cinemas. Dark Star Pictures is handling the release and they have sent out a red band trailer for fans of LGBTQ horror flicks. Check it out below.
It's definitely got that indie production vibe going on but there's also an undeniable 'fuck you, we'll make whatever movie we want' attitude going on as well. Thanks to the red band trailer we also have a look at the horror violence as well. We may never look at a meat grinder the same way again.
Oh wait. We get it. Meat? Grinder? Who knows what other feelings it will stir inside of you.
DEATH DROP GORGEOUS, AN ODE TO JOHN WATERS AND WICKED FESTIVAL HIT, PREMIERES SEPTEMBERA dejected bartender and an aging drag queen fight to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.An ode to the wicked work of John Waters, festival fave Death Drop Gorgeous - Seattle Queer, Chicago Horror, Wicked Queer, VideoScream and over 20 more festivals worldwide – features divine work by directors Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe, Brandon Perras-Sanchez, and a superlative cast headed by Wayne Gonsalves, Payton St. James, Brandon Perras-Sanchez, and Christopher Dalpe.DEATH DROP GORGEOUS is released in Theaters and on Digital by Dark Star Pictures September 10.
