DEATH DROP GORGEOUS Red Band Trailer: The LGBTQ Thriller/Horror Comes Out Tomorrow

Wearing its indie heart on its glittered sleeve Death Drop Gorgeous, directed by Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe and Brandon Perras-Sanchez, will be available tomorrow on digital and in select cinemas. Dark Star Pictures is handling the release and they have sent out a red band trailer for fans of LGBTQ horror flicks. Check it out below.

It's definitely got that indie production vibe going on but there's also an undeniable 'fuck you, we'll make whatever movie we want' attitude going on as well. Thanks to the red band trailer we also have a look at the horror violence as well. We may never look at a meat grinder the same way again.

Oh wait. We get it. Meat? Grinder? Who knows what other feelings it will stir inside of you.