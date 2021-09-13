BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL Blu-ray Giveaway

... strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.

Chris Baugh's horror flick Boys From County Hell is coming out on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on September 21th. RLJE Films is handling this release after picking up the rights from their conterpart at AMC Networks, Shudder.

Boys From County Hell to give away on Blu-ray this week. To enter you must be a resident of the U.S. and correctly answer our fact finding question down below.

At which festival did Boys From County Hell win the Silver Méliès Award, the award for Best European Fantastic Feature Film?