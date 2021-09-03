APEX: RLJE Picks up Sci-fi Action Flick Starring Bruce Willis And Neal McDonough
Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop James Malone (Willis) is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.
RLJE Films have picked up Edward Drake's action sci-fi flick Apex, starring Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough. They are planning for a theatrical release along with digital and On Demand in November.
Drake is teaming up with Bruce Willis once again. And again, and again, and again, and again. Seriously, this is their third film together is recent years (Broil and Cosmic Sin) and they've got another two coming down the pipe (American Siege and Gasoline Alley). When you've found the one, as they say.
It also cannot hurt when you have Trevor Son-of-Wayne Gretzky in your cast as well. This is the Candian in me talking.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to the anticipated futuristic action thriller, APEX. The film is expected to be released in theaters, on demand and digital on November 12, 2021.“This film brings a new twist to the definition of hunter versus prey,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough go toe to toe with incredible intensity. We’re excited to bring this non-stop action thriller to audiences this fall.”Directed by Edward Drake (Cosmic Sin, Breach), he co-wrote the film with Corey Large (The Ninth Passenger). The film stars Neal McDonough (“Yellowstone,” Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Bruce Willis (Die Hard, The Sixth Sense), Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”), Megan Peta Hill (Open Water 3) and Trevor Gretzky (Spiral).The film was produced by Large and Sean Patrick O’Reilly (The Clockwork Girl). Ward from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nat McCormick from The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.
