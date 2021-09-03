APEX: RLJE Picks up Sci-fi Action Flick Starring Bruce Willis And Neal McDonough

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop James Malone (Willis) is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

RLJE Films have picked up Edward Drake's action sci-fi flick Apex, starring Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough. They are planning for a theatrical release along with digital and On Demand in November.

Drake is teaming up with Bruce Willis once again. And again, and again, and again, and again. Seriously, this is their third film together is recent years (Broil and Cosmic Sin) and they've got another two coming down the pipe (American Siege and Gasoline Alley). When you've found the one, as they say.

It also cannot hurt when you have Trevor Son-of-Wayne Gretzky in your cast as well. This is the Candian in me talking.