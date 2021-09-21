ALONE (SOLA): Black Mandala Reveals Posters And Trailer For Argentine Thriller
Somewhere, A World Similar to Ours...
Black Mandala has revealed two posters and a trailer for José María Cicala's new thriller Alone (Sola).
Led by Araceli González the slogan on the poster suggests... what? an alternate timeline or universe? Someone like the Third Reich is in power or an occupying force. Then there is the domestic threat posed by Ricky, the man she leases part of her home to. This is what we could gleam from the trailer. Check it out below. See what you think.
The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the posters and trailer for its new thriller film, Alone (Sola), directed by José María Cicala. A super production by this filmmaker, who also directed Shadow of the Cat (Danny Trejo), a thriller that had its World Premiere at the last edition of London FrightFest.In addition to renowned Argentine actors such as Araceli González, Miguel Ángel Solá, Fabián Mazzei, Mariano Martínez, Luis Machín, Griselda Sánchez and Mónica Antonópulos, Alone has in its cast to the American actor Peter O'Brien (X-Men Origins: Wolverine).The plot tells the story of Laura Garland lost her husband on the war while she’s pregnant. She lives in a big house which is divided in two. Government pursuits her claiming she must ocupy the whole house, if she doesn’t, they will take it from her. Laura leases the house to Ricky, an outlaw that will bring new trouble in her life. At least she has another plan.
