THE GIRL WHO GOT AWAY Exclusive Clip: Chop, Chop. That's Gonna Leave a Mark

Massena, New York. It’s 1998, and a decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a serial killer who abducted and murdered the young girls she pretended were her own. All but one. Christina Bowden lives a lonely and unassuming existence until Caulfield escapes from prison. Under new investigation, the stories of Christina’s past begin to unravel. There’s good and evil in everyone, but as the lies are unearthed, Christina needs to choose a side before the darkness of her secrets swallows her whole.

Michael Morrissey’s new horror/thriller The Girl Who Got Away is releasing this Friday, August 20th from Quiver Distribution. They have been kind enough to send us an exclusive clip from the horror flick. It has a nice, bloody set up leading to a choppy finish.

You can check out the clip, and a small gallery of stills, below.