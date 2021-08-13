SUPERHOST Trailer: Brandon Christensen's Horror Coming to Shudder in September

Yesterday Shudder announced that they will release Brandon Christensen's horror flick Superhost on the streaming service across all their territories on September 2nd. Superhost will have its world premiere at Popcorn Frights, the Florida based genre festival, tomorrow night.

After the annoucement you can watch the trailer and look over a selection of stills. Enjoy.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release Superhost, written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Z, Still/Born), in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on September 2.

“Led by Gracie Gillam’s unshackled and wildly fun performance, Superhost is an unexpected, darkly humorous new terror from Brandon Christensen,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “Following Still/Born and Z, we’re thrilled Brandon remains in the Shudder family, and are eagerly anticipating creeping out our members’ long weekends.”

Said writer and director Brandon Christensen, “I’m incredibly excited for horror fans to check out my newest film Superhost on Shudder. Superhost will stay with you long after the credits and have you rethink staying in a complete stranger’s house.”

In Superhost, travel vloggers Teddy (Osric Chau, Supernatural) and Claire (Sara Canning, Nancy Drew) share their experiences in and around vacation homes with their subscribers while maintaining a moderate level of internet fame. When their follower count starts to dwindle, they pivot to creating viral content around their most recent host, Rebecca (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation). With all eyes turned towards their “superhost,” Rebecca, they slowly start to realize something isn’t right and as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth.

Written and directed by Christensen the film stars Chau, Canning, Gillam and Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife). Superhost is produced by Kurtis David Harder (Spiral), Christensen, and Chau. Chris Scordo, Darren Sivertsen, Ty Sivertsen, Jon Robinson and Rob Preston serve as executive producers.

Superhost will world premiere Saturday, August 14 at Popcorn Frights in Fort Lauderdale, FL.