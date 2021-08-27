APACHE JUNCTION Trailer: Trace Adkins And Thomas Jane in Western Flick Out in September

Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. After big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) arrives to write an article on the town, she becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this thrilling Western that unloads a double-barreled blast of action. Costarring country music superstar Trace Adkins and Thomas Jane.

Another one for all you fans of westerns. Saban Films will release Justin Lee's western Apache Junction in theaters, On Demand and digital on September 24th. Below you will find the trailer for the film. It's got plenty of guns and smoke with a shot of whiskey thrown in for good measure, everything you want to find in a good western.