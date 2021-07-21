WILDWOOD: Muay Thai Champion Miriam Nakamoto Makes Her Film Debut in Indie Action Film

MMA fighter Miriam Nakamoto, The Queen of Mean, will make her film debut in the action piece, Wildwood. Written by Cara Vescio, directed by Delany Bishop and to be produced by Keith Wells under his banner Number 11 Entertainment. Shooting will begin later this year. Wildwood was presented to investors and buyers the other week at the Marche du Film.

The first teaser poster for Wildwood was released and we have been asked to share it with you today. It's a fairly straightforward piece, meant to highlight the talent in front of the camera, though we would say that it doesn't highlight her fighting skills. It is what it is, just a pointer to the project. We will have to wait and see if the production highlights Nakamoto skills in Muay Thai.