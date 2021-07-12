WHAT THE WATER LEFT BEHIND: SCARS: Co-pro Deal Made, Filming Gets Underway This September

A co-production deal was struck between Rome-based Minerva Pictures and the New Zealander/Argentinian based production company, Black Mandala Films. The two companies will co-produce the horror slasher movie What the Waters Left Behind: Scars, sequel to the first film from Argentine director Nico Onetti back in 2017.

In the last concert of an unfortunate tour of an Anglo-American indie rock band, one of its members loses his mind when is seduced by a local girl and this situation unleashes conflicts among the members of the band. Unexpectedly they end up stranded in Epecuén, a ghost town, where the internal conflicts and the bad luck of the tour, will quickly lose importance before the hell that awaits them.

Onetti returns to the director's chair for a second time. This time around he will co-direct with Matias Salinas, director of the psychadelic horror, Presagio. Salinas has been patiently waiting for this project to get off the ground; we first learned of his involvement with the sequel in 2019.

Shooting is expected to begin in September. Production will return to the blanched landscape of Epecuen, Argentina.