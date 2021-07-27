THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS Exclusive Clip
Orson Oblowitz's trippy art house film, The Five Rules of Success, is coming to Amazon and iTunes on July 30th. Ambassador Film Group is releasing the indie flick and they have given us an exclusive clip to share with you below.
WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.
An enterprising ex-convict sets out to rebuild his life with a bulletproof mindset but when society proves to be more treacherous than imagined, he embarks on a ruthless phantasmagoric journey through the underworld in pursuit of the American Dream.THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS stars Santiago Segura, Isidora Goreshter, Jonathan Howard, and Roger Guenveur Smith. It was written and directed by Orson Oblowitz. The film had its World Premiere at Fantasia Film Festival and also screened at the Oldenburg Film Festival. THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS is coming off its successful theatrical virtual run with Laemmle as well as sold out shows in LA at Arena Cinelounge and NY at Film Noir.Ambassador Film Group will release THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS on Amazon and iTunes on July 30.
