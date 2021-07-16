STAY OUT OF THE ATTIC: Available on VOD, Digital, DVD & Blu-ray on August 17

Jerren Lauder's horror flick Stay Out of The Attic has been playing on Shudder, AMC Networks' horror streaming service. If you are not subscribed to the service (why the hell not!?!), or, you want a physical copy of the horror flick on your own your next chance to catch it will be on August 17th. RLJE Films will release Stay Out of The Attic on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on that day.

A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-movers—played by Morgan Alexandria (Forever My Girl), Ryan Francis (Sisters) and Bryce Fernelius (Ruling of the Heart)—are convinced by their creepy client, Vern Muller (Michael Flynn, The Outpost), to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion, including boobytraps, human experimentation, Nazi monsters and more. Will they survive the night?

Check out the trailer one more time, below the announcement.