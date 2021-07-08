SNOWDEVIL Teaser: A Violent Introduction to Patricio Valladares' Short Film

News from our friend Patrico Valladares in Chile. His short film Snowdevil will premiere at the local film festival SANFIC 17. SANFIC is one of the premiere events in the LatAm region with a great focus on genre film development. Plus, it's always nice to premiere in front of the home crowd, right?

Valladares sent over the teaser for his short film. It's pretty... direct. Check it out below the announcement.