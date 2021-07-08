SNOWDEVIL Teaser: A Violent Introduction to Patricio Valladares' Short Film
News from our friend Patrico Valladares in Chile. His short film Snowdevil will premiere at the local film festival SANFIC 17. SANFIC is one of the premiere events in the LatAm region with a great focus on genre film development. Plus, it's always nice to premiere in front of the home crowd, right?
Valladares sent over the teaser for his short film. It's pretty... direct. Check it out below the announcement.
The hard boiled film SNOWDEVIL will be premiere at SANFIC17 (17th edition of the Santiago International Film Festival) as an official selection on LOCAL TALENT SHORT FILM COMPETITION this 15th-22th in August.The sombre yet darkly violent neo-noir tale of Alan Massy, a father who has decided to dive headfirst into the abyss and go to extreme and terrifying lengths to fulfil his daughter’s dying wish. Travelling to the isolated town of Snowdevil during the cold harsh winter, Massy is hell-bent on tracking down his estranged grandchild while exacting a brutal and bloody revenge on his daughter’s former lover, leader of a cult.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.