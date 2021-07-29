SHIROBAKO THE MOVIE Sets U.S. Theatrical Release

Anime fans in the United States now have reason to anticipate August 10.

That's when Shirobako The Movie will be unleashed upon discerning theaters nationwide. I freely admit that I know nothing about the manga or anime series, but the 15-second teaser certainly arrested my attention, as did the synopsis provided by Shout! Factory:

"Four years after the events of the series, Musashino Animation has gone through unprecedented changes and things are looking bleak for the studio. One day, Aoi Miyamori is offered a role managing a new theatrical animation project.

"With only a few months left before the deadline, can MusAni complete the project in its current state? It's up to Aoi to work alongside both familiar faces and new to finish the project in time!"

I love time-ticking thrillers! And while Shirobako The Movie does not, by any stretch of the imagination, appear to be a white-knuckle thriller, I agree with the sentiment that any sort of deadline (or target date, or whatever you want to call it) imposes a precise framing upon a narrative.

Also, I just like saying Shirobako The Movie. Watch the teaser below. then visit an official site to buy tickets for the movie, which opens on Tuesday, August 10.

