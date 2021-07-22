THE SACRED SPIRIT Teaser: A Cryptic And Weird Taste of Chema García Ibarra's Feature Film Debut

It has been some time since we've talked about Spanish director Chema García Ibarra. Fearing we have lost touch with Ibarra forever color us surprised when we find out that he has a feature film called Sacred Spirit and that it will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival.

García Ibarra’s awaited feature debut, “Sacred Spirit” blends local detail and dystopian surrealism, following José Manuel and the other members of a Spanish Ufology association -UFO-Levante- who meet weekly to exchange information about extra-terrestrial messages and alien abductions. Julio, their leader, dies unexpectedly, leaving José Manuel as the only person who knows about the cosmic secret that could change the future of humankind. Meanwhile, Spain searches for a girl who disappeared weeks ago. Variety

Word comes today from Variety that Athens-based sales group Heretic have picked up the worldwide sales rights. Even better is that the announcement came with a teaser trailer which you can watch down below. Very cryptic, it says nothing, and I think that's the way we want it.