Blood Window Coverage Movie Posters Indie Videos Hollywood News Musicals

First Look 2020/21 Showcases New Films Around the Globe

Lead Critic; Brooklyn, New York (@floatingartist)

After taking a Covid hiatus last year, MoMI (Museum of Moving Image)'s annual new film showcase First Look is back! Celebrating its tenth year, First Look takes a peak at innovative new international cinema.

Opening Night is the New York premiere of Claire Simon’s The Grocer’s Son, the Mayor, the Village, and the World… and Closing Night is the New York premiere of Dash Shaw’s Cryptozoo.

First Look 20/21 presents 22 features and more than two dozen mid-length and short works from around the world, plus its signature “Working on It” sessions, which focus on the creative process. The festival runs from July 22 through August 1.

A special kick-off event for First Look 20/21 takes place at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn on July 19, with a screening of October Country, featuring the world premiere of a live score by Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher, co-presented with Rooftop Films.

The program comprises both documentary and narrative works, as well as live performances, with work hailing from countries including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Israel, Iran, Italy, Madagascar, Niger, Poland, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. More than half of the films are directed by women.

Please visit the MoMI website for tickets and more info.

Below are a few titles that I was able to sample:

The Grocer's Son, the Mayor, the Village and the World... - Claire Simon *Opening Night Film

Filmmaker Jean-Marie Barbe has a vision for his hometown, Lussas, a rural farming community in the Ardeché region of southern France. He wants to build a publicly funded independent film complex and a website dedicated exclusively to documentary filmmaking. It will be called Documentary Village of Lussas. It will be the source of attraction for jobs for the younger generation and local economy. Claire Simon, coming from a direct cinema tradition, documents the trials and tribulations of people in Lussas, including Barbe, his team, the mayor, and local farmers taking a huge leap of faith.

Simon draws the parallels between farming -- a local farmer describes it as a huge gamble every year, where everything has to go right, saying produce that people take for granted are nothing but a miracle -- and Barbe's endeavor, which might or might not bear any fruit. What everyone is passionate about is what they are doing in looking at things for the long term -- for future generations. The Grocer's Son, the Mayor, the Village and the World... is an intimate and absorbing documentary with a lot of heart.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.