BAD FACE Teaser: New Horror/Thriller Short Hitting The Circuit Soon, From Daniel Louis Rivas

Latinx Actor and artist Daniel Louis Rivas, (Junkie, NCIS, Altamont Now, American Crime), is set to make his directorial debut with the horror/thriller short film Bad Face. The film stars Rivas, Andoni Gracia (The Flash) and Nina Kate (Guilty Party).

The short is about the pandemic. Dave (Rivas) is a skittish, germ-phobic courier of illegally obtained vaccines. One night in a sketchy motel room while waiting for his mysterious buyer to arrive, Dave experiences mind-altering, reality-bending symptoms he believes is from the deadly virus.

Rebecca Swan, the first Transgender writer of a produced theatrical horror movie, co-wrote this short film with Rivas during the 2020 lockdown. Rebecca is the co-screenwriter of John Carpenter's two Masters of Horror episodes: Cigarette Burns and Pro-Life.

The film was produced by Charisse Sanzo (Junkie) and Associate Producer, editor and composer Greg Young (Prescription Thugs).

Rivas said of the film, “It was a not so silent cry for help made with punk rock aesthetics, fueled by the internal and external pandemonium of Covid-mania and the uncertainty of our future. It serves as a meditation on humanity’s need for hope under grim circumstances.” A feature film version of short is currently being developed.

The teaser, poster and stills are revealed here, prior to hitting the festival film circuit.