Shudder Acquires Psycho-Thriller MOSQUITO STATE

Shudder has picked up the rights for the psycho-thriller Mosquito State, from Polish director Filip Jan Rymsza. Mosquito State premiered at Venice last year then went on to play in top genre festivals like Sitges and Tallin Black Nights.

In Mosquito State, isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

Shudder is already planning to premiere Mosquito State on their service on August 26th. It would appear that all regions will be able to watch it then. You never know, when someone says North America they almost always mean just the U.S. but we cannot see any word otherwise that someone else has the Canadian rights for it. Sources within the Shudder family reached out to us this afternoon and confirmed that in this case North America means the U.S. and Canada.

(So what about Mexico?)

Quiet you!

The full announcement follows.