Frontières 2021: Full Co-Production Lineup Announced For The August Event
Yes, we suppose it is that time of year again to start thinking about gearing up for this year's Frontières Market. Has it really been fourteen years? Alas, here we are and the market has announced the lineup of projects for this edition.
And though Canada is on the mend from the pandemic there are still many, many travel restrictions in place that would make even a hybrid event a logistical nightmare so the event will be digital one more time. Next year will be hugs. Promise.
If you want an idea of what is in store for potential production partners head over to Variety where they have all the short synopsis. There are familiar names in the mix. We see Amelia Moses (Bloodthirsty, Bleed With Me), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure, Fugue) and Fantasia fixture Maude Michaud are coming with a new project. We are super stoked to see that Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny, Mohawk) is coming to the market with her first film.
The majority of these projects this year will come from first time directors looking to make their feature film debut. A smattering of them are coming with their sophomore or more project but it's swell to see that Frontières keeps looking for the next wave of genre filmmakers.
And the market continues to look near and far as well, reaching out to all corners of the globe. There are a handful of local directors, including the aformentioned Moses and Horn, as we strive to prove that Canada holds its own. Frontieres is also pulling in projects from the U.S, Africa, Western, Eastern and Nordic Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania.
Of course there will be a number of other panels and small focus programs as well that we will not want to miss. The Created by Women session has been renamed as the badass From our Dark Side Pitch Session. The Forum, as announced earlier, is now integrated into the week of programming. We see you Juan Diego Escobar Alzate and Bill Watterson with your new projects.
Look for our coverage when the market happens in August.
We are thrilled to announce our complete Official Selection line-up of 20 international genre projects in advanced development & early financing. For the first time at Frontières, this year's line-up features a project from South Africa (Charlie Vundla's FRONTIER MISTRESS), as well as exciting new projects from directors Agnieszka Smoczynska (THE LURE, FUGUE), Amelia Moses (BLOODTHIRSTY), Québec director Kaniehtiio Horn's first feature film and projects from producers Lene Børglum (TWISTED) and Kjetil Omberg (THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BARN), among others. The Forum, now integrated into the co-production market, features 8 projects in advanced stages of financing, from emerging and established filmmakers such as Bill Watterson (DAVE MADE A MAZE), Juan Diego Escobar Alzate (LUZ: THE FLOWER OF EVIL) and Ontario director Robbie Lemieux who will pitch his first feature.See below for the full list of projects.Spotlight Programs: South African Genre panel, Case Study, Shorts to Features & From Our Dark SideFrontières celebrates both international and local cinema with a panel dedicated to South African Genre, as well as a case study of the Québec genre film BRAIN FREEZE, also set to open the Fantasia International Film Festival with its World Premiere. Returning for a 6th year, the From our Dark Side Pitch Session (formerly known as Created by Women), presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 5 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada. The Shorts to Features Pitch Session is returning as well, with an original slate of projects from the next generation of Canadian filmmakers.Frontières alumni projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY, TURBO KID, THE RANGER, VIVARIUM, EXTRA ORDINARY, SEA FEVER, HATCHING, LAMB and CENSOR.Registrations for the 2021 Coproduction Market are now open and priority will be given to producers, sales agents, financiers, distributors and festivals. To register click the button here under FRONTIERES 2021 REGISTRATION.FRONTIÈRES MARKET OFFICIAL SELECTION 2021THE ARSONISTS (USA, Canada)Director: Joshua ErkmanWriters: Bossi Baker & Joshua ErkmanProducer: Michael Peterson (775 Media)THE BAD MOTHER (Spain)Director/Writer: Alicia AlbaresProducer: Alberto Díaz (Mordisco Films)BEYOND THE FOREST (The Netherlands)Director/Writer: Jan-Willem de KraaijProducer: Monique van Kessel (Make Way Film)CONFECTION (USA)Director/Writer: Christa BoariniProducer: David Grove Churchill Viste (Cosmo Productions)THE CUCA (USA, Brazil)Director/Writer: Mario FurloniProducer: Laura Heberton, Mario Furloni, Caroline Oliveira (Hot Metal Films)FRONTIER MISTRESS (South Africa)Director/Writer: Charlie VundlaWriters: Charlie Vundla, Louis Viljoen & Saartjie BothaProducers: Charlie Vundla (House Rising Pictures), Mfundi Vundla (Morula Pictures), Jaco Smit (Marche Media)HAPPINESS (The Netherlands)Director/Writer: Ashar MedinaProducers: Julia Rombout (July Film), Ashar MedinaHEARING THINGS (Canada - Ontario)Director: Amelia MosesWriter: Laura di GirolamoProducer: Lee Marshall (ElliFilms)HOT SPOT (Poland)Director: Agnieszka SmoczynskaWriter: Robert BolestoProducers: Beata Rzezniczek, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska (Madants sp z oo)JONESY (Australia)Director/Writer: Aaron McCannProducer: Michael Facey (Scullface Pty Ltd)LUCK STRIKES (USA)Director: Vivienne VaughnWriters: Vivienne Vaughn & Jennifer HubbardProducer: Maya Korn (MHK Productions)NIGHTSHADE (Denmark, Italy)Director/Writer: Marco CacioppoProducer: Lene Børglum (Space Rocket Nation)OCCURENCES (Lebanon)Director/Writer: Nizar SfairProducer: Eli Souaiby (Clandestino Films)PYRAMIDEN (Norway, Canada)Director: Austin Andrews, Henrik DahlsbakkenWriters: Austin Andrews, Andrew HolmesProducers: Kjetil Omberg (74 Entertainment), Honalee ProductionsSEEDS (Canada - Ontario)Director/Writer: Kaniehtiio HornProducer: Jennifer Jonas (New Real Films)SNOWFLAKES (UK, Ireland)Director/Writer: Faye JacksonProducers: Barrington Paul Robinson (Redbag Pictures Ltd), Brendan McCarthy (Fantastic Films)STRANGE CREATURES (USA)Director/Writer: Nicholas Payne SantosProducer: Nicholas Payne Santos, (BullMoose Pictures), 88/90 ProductionsTHIRST (UK)Director: Meloni PooleWriters: Meloni Poole & John HickmanProducer: Alex Thiele (65 Wilding Films)WILD SIDE (Canada - Québec)Director/Writer: Maude MichaudProducer: Benoit Beaulieu (Slykid Inc.)YEAR OF THE HEART (UK)Director/Writer: Kelly HolmesProducer: David Brown (Gallus Films Ltd), Eoin O'Faolan (Sharp House)FRONTIÈRES FORUM SELECTION 2021ELSE (France)Director: Thibault EminWriters: Thibault Emin, Emma Sandona et Alice ButaudProducers: Damien Lagogué (Les Produits Frais), Antoine Morand (Kizmar Films)EVE'S CALL (Finland, Latvia, Estonia)Director: Jenni ToivoniemiWriters: Jenni Toivoniemi and Ulla HeikkiläProducers: Venla Hellstedt, Elli Toivoniemi (Tuffi Films)FESTER (Canada - Ontario, USA)Director/Writer: Robbie LemieuxProducers: Noel J. Estrada (Magenta Nights), Robbie Lemieux (Lone Creature Films)HEART LAND (Canada - Ontario, USA, UK, New Zealand)Director: David CarsonWriter: Matthew A. CollinsProducer: Byron A. Martin (Byron A. Martin Productions Inc.)SEARCHING FOR THE BLACK RAINBOW (Colombia, Argentina)Director/Writer: Juan Diego Escobar AlzateProducer: Javier Díaz (Coruya Cine)SHARKSPLOITATION (USA)Director/Writer: Stephen ScarlataProducer: Kerry Deignan Roy (303 Productions LLC), Josh MillerTHE LAST MOON (UK)Director/Writer: Sean McConvilleProducers: Stéphanie Joalland, Sean McConville (Frenzy Films)UNTITLED MONSTER MOVIE (USA, Norway)Director: Bill WattersonWriter: Bill Watterson & Steven SearsProducers: Emerson Machtus (Mini Mach Media), Mathis Stale Mathisen (Rein Film)FRONTIÈRES is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, with the collaboration of the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. The Frontières International Co-Production Market 2021 is made possible thanks to our major partners: Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the Netherlands Film Fund, Vidéotron and Wallimage.
