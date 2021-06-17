Frontières 2021: Full Co-Production Lineup Announced For The August Event

Yes, we suppose it is that time of year again to start thinking about gearing up for this year's Frontières Market. Has it really been fourteen years? Alas, here we are and the market has announced the lineup of projects for this edition.

And though Canada is on the mend from the pandemic there are still many, many travel restrictions in place that would make even a hybrid event a logistical nightmare so the event will be digital one more time. Next year will be hugs. Promise.

Bloodthirsty, Bleed With Me), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure, Fugue) and Fantasia fixture Maude Michaud are coming with a new project. We are super stoked to see that Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny, Mohawk) is coming to the market with her first film. If you want an idea of what is in store for potential production partners head over to Variety where they have all the short synopsis. There are familiar names in the mix. We see Amelia Moses (

The majority of these projects this year will come from first time directors looking to make their feature film debut. A smattering of them are coming with their sophomore or more project but it's swell to see that Frontières keeps looking for the next wave of genre filmmakers.

And the market continues to look near and far as well, reaching out to all corners of the globe. There are a handful of local directors, including the aformentioned Moses and Horn, as we strive to prove that Canada holds its own. Frontieres is also pulling in projects from the U.S, Africa, Western, Eastern and Nordic Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania.

Of course there will be a number of other panels and small focus programs as well that we will not want to miss. The Created by Women session has been renamed as the badass From our Dark Side Pitch Session. The Forum, as announced earlier, is now integrated into the week of programming. We see you Juan Diego Escobar Alzate and Bill Watterson with your new projects.

Look for our coverage when the market happens in August.