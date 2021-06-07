Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage All Features Comedies Festival Features International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Exclusive clip released for â€˜TALE OF TAILSâ€™ starring Yan Birch

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive clip released for â€˜TALE OF TAILSâ€™ starring Yan Birch

Exclusive clip released for ‘Tale of Tails’ starring Yan Birch


Tails is not a white-collar gentlemen’s club. It’s a borderline-legal bar with topless dancers and a back room where anything goes for the right price. Nick (Harley Wallen), the owner, keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of the desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention. When a dead body shows up in the bathroom, Nick’s control begins to unravel. Hunted by an ambitious, relentless cop, Nick’s enemies begin to surround him. He must decide how many friends to sacrifice in order to save himself.


The following exclusive clip features Yan Birch (The People Under the Stairs), playing the very interesting character of “Francisco’ who is to me, and I am sure the audience, the comic relief of this very Intriguing series.  I can’t stop watching this guy. Yan Birch and Harley Wallen with their continuing successful collaborations, has a hit on their hands, available exclusively on Tubi June 12th. 

 

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Harley WallenTale of TailsTubiYan Birch

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.