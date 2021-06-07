Exclusive clip released for â€˜TALE OF TAILSâ€™ starring Yan Birch

Exclusive clip released for ‘Tale of Tails’ starring Yan Birch



Tails is not a white-collar gentlemen’s club. It’s a borderline-legal bar with topless dancers and a back room where anything goes for the right price. Nick (Harley Wallen), the owner, keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of the desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention. When a dead body shows up in the bathroom, Nick’s control begins to unravel. Hunted by an ambitious, relentless cop, Nick’s enemies begin to surround him. He must decide how many friends to sacrifice in order to save himself.



The following exclusive clip features Yan Birch (The People Under the Stairs), playing the very interesting character of “Francisco’ who is to me, and I am sure the audience, the comic relief of this very Intriguing series. I can’t stop watching this guy. Yan Birch and Harley Wallen with their continuing successful collaborations, has a hit on their hands, available exclusively on Tubi June 12th.