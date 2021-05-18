Trailer: COME AWAY Becomes ALICE E PETER: ONDE NASCEM OS SONHOS

Sometimes trailers appear that catch your eye before you realize what you're watching.

Such was the case with a new trailer for Alice e Peter: Onde Nascem os Sonhos, starring David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie, which is heading for theaters on June 3. My first thoughts were: lush Hollywood fantasy, big stars, beautiful production design, a wild storyline ... why have I never heard about this movie before?

And then I realized, after just a little research, that it began life as Come Away, and we reviewed it! With no disrespect intended toward our own fine reviewer, Mel Valentin, the article was published in February 2021 as part of our Sundance Film Festival coverage, and it slipped completely from my mind.

Probably that's because our reviewer wrote, in part, that the film "somehow manages to squander every positive, throwing away any inadvertent goodwill in the process." (The review gets into more specifics.) In any event, our faithful readers in Brazil and other territories around the world may be interested in what this movie is, exactly, so please consider this a public service announcement.

The trailer, which was released by distributor Imagem Filmes, can be viewed below.

