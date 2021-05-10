Giveaway: Win a Copy of Ivan Kavanagh's Latest Horror Thriller SON on Blu-ray

Ivan Kavanagh's new thriller Son is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on May 18th.

When a young boy contracts a mysterious illness, his mother must decide how far she will go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past.

The distributor, RLJE Films has given us two Blu-rays to give to two lucky readers. Check out further down how to enter for your chance to win a Blu-ray of Son.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release SON on DVD and Blu-ray on May 18, 2021. Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh (Never Grow Old, The Canal), SON stars Andi Matichak (Halloween franchise, Assimilate), Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Into the Wild, Milk), and Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island). In SON, after a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

To enter is simple. First, this giveaway is open only to residents in the USA. Second, answer our fact finding question down below and email us here with the correct answer. Two winners will be drawn at random next Monday, May 17th at noon PST. Ready?

Ivan Kavanaugh made a huge impression on the international festival circuit with his 2014 film The Canal. Where did The Canal have its world premiere?