Fantaspoa 2021: Festival Announces Awards And Record Audience Numbers

The Fantaspoa Film Festival in Brazil concluded its seventeenth edition near the end of April. Hosting its second digital edition due to the global health crisis the festival was able to reach more viewers than ever, topping last year's numbers with a record-breaking 85,000 virtual attendess.

Also important, especially to the filmmakers, this year's award winners have been announced. After screening 160 films from over 40 countries the deliberations were completed. Awards were spread out evenly among all competitive titles with only a couple films taking home two awards: History of the Occult, Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night and Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. A runaway favorite of ours, Jumbo, won best film at the festival this year.

All the winners are in the announcement below. Congrats to everyone who won.