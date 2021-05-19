Fantasia 2021: Witches, Gamblers, Ghosts And Vampires. The First Wave Has That, And More.

Ah Summer. It's almost upon us. Nature is waking up from its Winter slumber, as do we, shedding layers of clothing and embracing the warm Spring air. Which means we can now turn our attention to the Summer festival schedule and see what our friends at Fantasia have in store for us this coming August.

Fantasia is committed to running virtually again this Summer. While this isn't ideal - we really, really want to go back to Montreal and say hello in person - it does mean that more genre film fans across the country can take in the programming as well. Which brings us to the first wave of programming for this year's festival.

Alumni like Richard Bates Jr and the Adams Family are returning with new films this year. With the festival's focus on Japanese genre cinema this year there are a bunch of titles to keep an eye out for from directors like Daigo Matsui, Masashi Yamamoto and debuts from Junta Yamaguchi and Shinji Hamasaki. Everything from dramadies, manga adaptations to action thrillers and kabuki plays will be on display this year.

For local films from local people we will also get a new film from Seth A. Smith (The Crescent) and a feature film debut, The Righteous, from actor turned director Mark O'Brien.

There are still two more waves of titles to come but for now this first batch already has a high number of must-see films in it. It's going to be another not-quite-the-same but still awesome Summer for genre fans. Everything you need to know is in the gallery below.

