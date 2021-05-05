CAVEAT: Shudder to Release Damian Mc Carthy's Debut Horror in June
Shudder announced yesterday that Damian Mc Carthy’s feature debut Caveat will be released in all their territories on June 3rd. That covers the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand if you've lost count.
Lone drifter Isaac (Jonathan French) accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga (Leila Sykes), for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms.Once Olga's uncle, Barrett (Ben Caplan) leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house.
Caveat started a small festival run back in October before it was quickly picked up. It last played in Brussels where we've borrowed their branded trailer for you to have a look at down below the announcement.
SHUDDER, the premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, is delighted to announce that Damian Mc Carthy’s feature debut, the unnerving cat and mouse thriller CAVEAT, will be released exclusively on SHUDDER on June 3, 2021. Filmed in Cork, Ireland, CAVEAT is Mc Carthy’s feature debut following a string of successful short horror films.Lone drifter Isaac (Jonathan French) accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga (Leila Sykes), for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms.Once Olga's uncle, Barrett (Ben Caplan) leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house.With slow-building tension, CAVEAT balances creepy interiors with the beauty of Cork’s countryside to stunning visual effect. Playing out like a thoughtful, long-lost 80s chiller, CAVEAT leads the audience on a path of twist and turns to an unforgettable resolution.CAVEAT was produced by Justin Hyne of HyneSight Films, and cinematography by Kieran Fitzgerald. The film’s music was composed by Richard G. Mitchell. Mc Carthy served as the film’s editor.CAVEAT arrives on SHUDDER in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on June 3, 2021
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.