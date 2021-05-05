CAVEAT: Shudder to Release Damian Mc Carthy's Debut Horror in June

Shudder announced yesterday that Damian Mc Carthy’s feature debut Caveat will be released in all their territories on June 3rd. That covers the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand if you've lost count.

Lone drifter Isaac (Jonathan French) accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga (Leila Sykes), for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga's uncle, Barrett (Ben Caplan) leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house.

Caveat started a small festival run back in October before it was quickly picked up. It last played in Brussels where we've borrowed their branded trailer for you to have a look at down below the announcement.