ATTACK THE BLOCK 2: John Boyega Reportedly Returning to Reprise Role in Joe Cornish's Sequel

Do you need something to lift your spirts? How about this?

Attack the Block. Joe Cornish will write and direct the sequel. The Wrap said - very briefly - that someone close the project knows that John Boyega will return to reprise his role as Moses in the sequel to the hit sci-fi actioner. Joe Cornish will write and direct the sequel.

Its been an ongoing topic of conversation since the first film blew up and catapulted Boyega and his co-stars Jodie Whittaker and Franz Drameh onto the genre scene. As recently as this Spring Cornish had said that he has spoken with Boyega about the sequel and it now looks like everyone is officially moving forward.

Deadline has more on the topic in their article here.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.” Said Cornish: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.” Joe Cornish is writing and directing the sequel, and he will produce with Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions banner), Nira Park (through the new Complete Fiction banner she has formed with Cornish and Edgar Wright) and James Wilson. The four teamed to make the original film.

So where would they pick up from? What happened to Moses after he was thrown into the back of the paddy wagon? Was he let go after?

Ten years is too long to wait for a universally loved sci-fi action flick but the longer we wait the more we yearn for just a bit more of it. This is very exciting news and we cannot wait to see what everyone has in store for their fans.