VIRTUAL REALITY (REALIDAD VIRTUAL) Trailer: FilmSharks Picks up Worldwide Rights For Argentine Sci-fi Horror
Variety shared the other day that our friends at FilmSharks in Argentina have picked up the worldwide rights for the sci-fi horror flick Realidad Virtual/Virtual Reality from director Hernan Filndling and his co-writer Laura Prado Mendez.
A film director makes a dark pact to make his career take off. When he summons the crew and cast to his house for a first cut screening, they will have to survive a reality they never saw coming.In the trailer (...) it opens on the horror film they have worked on then it cuts to the director’s house where they settle down to watch it. They first start seeing scenes they know they didn’t shoot then their surprise turns to sheer terror when one of the actors who dies in the film, also dies in reality. From that moment on, they know they have to warn the people on the screen in order to save themselves … and the lines between fiction and reality begin to blur.
Now that the exclusivity window has passed it's our turn to put Realidad Virtual/Virtual Reality on your radars with the trailer down below. A film promo was shown last year in at Sitges in the Coming Soon Section for feature films in post production. It was immediately sought after by all the sales agents present. FilmSharks also has the remake rights through their Subsidiary, the aptly named The Remake Company.
“We’d been chasing this title ever since we saw it at the 2020 Sitges Film Festival’s Coming Soon section, a preview of upcoming genre films, and were up against tough competition,” said FilmSharks CEO, Guido Rud. “It was one of the best high-concept horror gems we have seen recently,” added Rud who expects brisk international sales before the film’s premiere later this year.
Realidad Virtual/Virtual Reality stars Vanesa González, Cesar Bordon. Christian Sancho and Federico Bal.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.