VIRTUAL REALITY (REALIDAD VIRTUAL) Trailer: FilmSharks Picks up Worldwide Rights For Argentine Sci-fi Horror

A film director makes a dark pact to make his career take off. When he summons the crew and cast to his house for a first cut screening, they will have to survive a reality they never saw coming.

In the trailer (...) it opens on the horror film they have worked on then it cuts to the director’s house where they settle down to watch it. They first start seeing scenes they know they didn’t shoot then their surprise turns to sheer terror when one of the actors who dies in the film, also dies in reality. From that moment on, they know they have to warn the people on the screen in order to save themselves … and the lines between fiction and reality begin to blur.